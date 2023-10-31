Rabbi Yehoshua Danese Returns | Israel v Palestine | Anatomy of the Church and State #24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rabbi returns! Yehoshua (Joshua) Danese joins the show again for an insightful and informative conversation about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Rabbi Danese provides a unique perspective on the situation and offers thought-provoking insights on the issue. You don’t want to miss this one!
Joshua Danese, was an idealistic playwright, actor, director and producer in New York in the 1980's. Upon his writing a play about observant Jews, he ended up becoming one, moving to Brooklyn, NY, entering Yeshiva at the age of 29. As a Rabbi, over the years, Joshua has taught thousands of young men all aspects of their faith. He has written for Hamodia Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish publication, and is author of the book The Path of Life, a book which concerns ethical instruction, and has also written safety books for children.
CATCH The Rabbis new play “ A White Russian” at the short play festival
https://sooptheatre.org/productions/category/soop_productions/
WATCH “That Poor Trapped Man” a metaphor for the Israel/Palestine conflict
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxfoknECJB0
LINK discussed Obama is GOG: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv0B2tw3fq8
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
Topic Timeline
2:13 No news access during Sabbath
3:55 God’s command to rejoice
4:42 Five hours no response from Israel
5:35 Discussing That Poor Trapped Man
6:40 Josh’s children in Israel
9:35 Did God let this happen?
12:16 Areas attacked did not keep Sabbath
13:47 Togetherness now happening
14:25 Opposite of what Media is saying
15:57 Turning to God
17:32 Difference between Jews in America and Israel
19:51 Josh’s take on things
22:28 How did we get here?
24:25 Arabs told Arabs to leave Israel so Arabs could kill only Jews
26:40 Choosing Nation not Chosen Nation
29:00 Isaac and Esau
30:45 Not keeping the Torah
32:20 Don’t look. Atrocities will hurt your soul.
34:58 1890 Israel
36:53 Arabs came as workers
37:13 War 1948
37:56 Joan Peters From Time Immemorial
39:44 WWI and the Balfour Declaration
41:51 Palestinians don’t want peace or own land
43:50 Recognize Israel
44:00 Gog and Magog coming soon?
45:30 Boy who died and Gog
47:55 The way out?
49:19 How did Israel not know?
51:00 “Certain” people knew? Is Gog organizing?
53:37 Two types of anti Semites
54:47 1,000 Germans disguised as Arabs continuing Holocaust
56:40 Second Amendment
58:45 Closing Psalm