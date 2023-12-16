IBM's Red Hat Allyship Commandments Reads Like A Religious Text ONLY White People Can Be Racist

O'Keefe Media Group
Dec 15, 2023
OMG obtained an internal document from IBM's Red Hat that reads like a religious text: The "Allyship Commandments" are 10 race-based rules employees must observe.
One commandment states “only white people can be racist”
Another states, “Accepts that WHITE people are responsible for dismantling racism"
From a different section: “Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5wyG2n3GN8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.