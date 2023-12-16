Create New Account
IBM's Red Hat Allyship Commandments Reads Like A Religious Text ONLY White People Can Be Racist
O'Keefe Media Group


Dec 15, 2023


OMG obtained an internal document from IBM's Red Hat that reads like a religious text: The "Allyship Commandments" are 10 race-based rules employees must observe.


One commandment states “only white people can be racist”


Another states, “Accepts that WHITE people are responsible for dismantling racism"


From a different section: “Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5wyG2n3GN8

