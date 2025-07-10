BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Virginia Guiffre's Final Video: "Hillary Clinton Helped Jeffrey Epstein Fake His Death"
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
699 views • 2 months ago

The DOJ wants you to believe a fairytale. That Jeffrey Epstein trafficked children to no one. There is no client list. Tens of thousands of videos have disappeared into thin air. Some of the most powerful world leaders travelled to Epstein's pedophile island, for no reason. There are no victims. Case closed.

But the public isn't buying it and now, Virginia Giuffre's final message just blew the whole thing wide open.

Recorded before her death and released as a deadman's switch after her death, her video confirms what many have suspected: Epstein wasn't just protected. he was extracted.

With help from Bill Barr. With help from Hillary Clinton. Because Epstein wasn't just a criminal, he was an intelligence asset working for the CIA and Mossad. One of their own.

And the crimes Hillary tried to bury? They're darker than most people's worst nightmares.



