The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 377 - Beast Money

In this video I’m returning to the subject of MONEY and what is happening to MONEY today. In particular I will be looking at DIGITAL MONEY meaning Crypto Currencies. Very few people seem to understand that MONEY in its modern form as bills and coins and cards are DIGITAL BLIPS and worthless unless it is GOLD.

Only GOLD has true value or worth. Fiat Bank Notes and Coins and Credit Cards are worthless because they have no REAL MATERIAL VALUE. Money in all its FORMS is just a unit of EXCHANGE. That means that it only has a designated VALUE IF a second party says it does. IF there is NO agreement by a second party then the MONEY is worthless. For example if I take Canadian money to another country that doesn’t agree to the value of that money then my money is worthless in that country. This principle applies to everything that can be bought and sold with some form of money. Because people BELIEVE the money has a certain VALUE, IT DOES! If they don’t believe it, IT DOESN’T! The Value of Money is based on FAITH and FAITH ALONE! When people refuse to BELIEVE in a form of money then it ceases to have any worth. I cannot over emphasize this truth!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 389 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling