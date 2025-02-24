The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 377 - Beast Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I’m returning to the subject of MONEY and what is happening to MONEY today. In particular I will be looking at DIGITAL MONEY meaning Crypto Currencies. Very few people seem to understand that MONEY in its modern form as bills and coins and cards are DIGITAL BLIPS and worthless unless it is GOLD.
Only GOLD has true value or worth. Fiat Bank Notes and Coins and Credit Cards are worthless because they have no REAL MATERIAL VALUE. Money in all its FORMS is just a unit of EXCHANGE. That means that it only has a designated VALUE IF a second party says it does. IF there is NO agreement by a second party then the MONEY is worthless. For example if I take Canadian money to another country that doesn’t agree to the value of that money then my money is worthless in that country. This principle applies to everything that can be bought and sold with some form of money. Because people BELIEVE the money has a certain VALUE, IT DOES! If they don’t believe it, IT DOESN’T! The Value of Money is based on FAITH and FAITH ALONE! When people refuse to BELIEVE in a form of money then it ceases to have any worth. I cannot over emphasize this truth!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 389 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling