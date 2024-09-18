BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're Like A Permanent Flu | Official Video Release
Alfred C. Martino
Alfred C. Martino
68 views • 8 months ago

www.AlfredMartino.com, www.Listenandlive.com

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1HTNH...

  / alfred-c-martino

https://www.amazon.com/music/player/a...

https://www.pandora.com/artist/alfred...

https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/1118...


You're Like A Permanent Flu


I hate lookin' at you

'cause ya robbed me blind

Infected my thoughts

And ate at my mind


Can't get far enough away

While you fester inside me

You're another man's trinket

While ya rust my heart's key


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


I'm yours, my honey

Heard too many times

Can't help but retch now

From your siren-call eyes


The way ya strut around

Like something desirous

Should have a warning label

Danger, femme fatale virus


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


Hacking cough, wet snot sneeze

Throbbing migraine, burning yellow pee

Bloodshot eyes, mucus thick

Someone says your name, I think I'm gonna be sick


I called the doctor

But he wasn't sure

Said 'til you're dead and buried

It's what I gotta endure


I called my mother

She said I already know

A backbone and a pair

Is what I gotta grow


​Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


​Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been beggin' for a cure

Don't know what to do


Can't seem to shake you

You're like a fatal disease

I need a vaccination

While ya do what ya please


Things I’d rather get than be with you another second of my life

Ebola, Dengue Fever, Small Pox, Rabies, Lassa, Influenza, Marburg, Swine Flu

Typhoid, Yellow Fever, TB, Yersina, Botulism, Leprosy

A needle in my eye, kick to the crotch, an IRS audit


Goddamn right



2024 Alfred C. Martino


#songlyrics #YoureLikeAPermanentFlu #lyrics #alfredcmartino

Keywords
music videohatesongrelationshipslyrics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
