You're Like A Permanent Flu | Official Video Release

You're Like A Permanent Flu





I hate lookin' at you

'cause ya robbed me blind

Infected my thoughts

And ate at my mind





Can't get far enough away

While you fester inside me

You're another man's trinket

While ya rust my heart's key





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





I'm yours, my honey

Heard too many times

Can't help but retch now

From your siren-call eyes





The way ya strut around

Like something desirous

Should have a warning label

Danger, femme fatale virus





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





Hacking cough, wet snot sneeze

Throbbing migraine, burning yellow pee

Bloodshot eyes, mucus thick

Someone says your name, I think I'm gonna be sick





I called the doctor

But he wasn't sure

Said 'til you're dead and buried

It's what I gotta endure





I called my mother

She said I already know

A backbone and a pair

Is what I gotta grow





​Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been searchin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been lookin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





​Can't seem to shake you

You're like a permanent flu

Been beggin' for a cure

Don't know what to do





Can't seem to shake you

You're like a fatal disease

I need a vaccination

While ya do what ya please





Things I’d rather get than be with you another second of my life

Ebola, Dengue Fever, Small Pox, Rabies, Lassa, Influenza, Marburg, Swine Flu

Typhoid, Yellow Fever, TB, Yersina, Botulism, Leprosy

A needle in my eye, kick to the crotch, an IRS audit





Goddamn right









2024 Alfred C. Martino





