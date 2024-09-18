You're Like A Permanent Flu | Official Video Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're Like A Permanent Flu
I hate lookin' at you
'cause ya robbed me blind
Infected my thoughts
And ate at my mind
Can't get far enough away
While you fester inside me
You're another man's trinket
While ya rust my heart's key
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been searchin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been lookin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
I'm yours, my honey
Heard too many times
Can't help but retch now
From your siren-call eyes
The way ya strut around
Like something desirous
Should have a warning label
Danger, femme fatale virus
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been searchin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been lookin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Hacking cough, wet snot sneeze
Throbbing migraine, burning yellow pee
Bloodshot eyes, mucus thick
Someone says your name, I think I'm gonna be sick
I called the doctor
But he wasn't sure
Said 'til you're dead and buried
It's what I gotta endure
I called my mother
She said I already know
A backbone and a pair
Is what I gotta grow
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been searchin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been lookin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a permanent flu
Been beggin' for a cure
Don't know what to do
Can't seem to shake you
You're like a fatal disease
I need a vaccination
While ya do what ya please
Things I’d rather get than be with you another second of my life
Ebola, Dengue Fever, Small Pox, Rabies, Lassa, Influenza, Marburg, Swine Flu
Typhoid, Yellow Fever, TB, Yersina, Botulism, Leprosy
A needle in my eye, kick to the crotch, an IRS audit
Goddamn right
2024 Alfred C. Martino
#songlyrics #YoureLikeAPermanentFlu #lyrics #alfredcmartino