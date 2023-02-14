Valentine's Day & Love Messages from the Beatles!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On
today's February 13th, 2023 Out of this World Radio show in Vienna
Austria on Radio Sol International (see: www.radiosol.at) during the
first part of the program, I will be celebrating Valentine’s Day
and discussing how love is the most important and powerful force in
the Universe! Messages from Professor Albert Einstein, the Beatles,
Dr. Masaru Emoto, and President John F. Kennedy will also be shared!
I will also be teaching people spiritual methods to find their
partner and/or soulmate – I hope you can all listen to this
wonderful, loving program! On the second part of the show, I will be
interviewing Suzy Ward with Angelic Messages from Matthew on who
caused the tragic earthquakes in Turkey this past week, with many
thousands death, and many thousands more injured. The program is in
both English and German --I hope you can all listen to this loving,
positive show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's
happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio,
www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
www.galacticwisdomconference.com