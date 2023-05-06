15-Minute Prison Cells: Liberties Lost in the Flip of a Switch - Attorney W. Scott McCollough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/6/2023
The surveillance network is “already there,” warned attorney W. Scott McCollough. “They tested it during the Pandemic.”
“And all it will take, because it’s already there … is flip a switch to turn on something like Central Digital Currency,” he detailed.
“Refuse to accept cash, flip a switch, turn on CBDC. Flip a switch — the door is locked at the Walgreens. Flip a switch — when you go outside your 11-mile area or your 10 or 11 or 15-minute city, you are captured and flagged, and you got a cop behind you.”
