White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0113 - The Crafts - Report on the crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edwards, upset that he had to take a PCR test before being allowed in the Nashville Rescue Mission homeless shelter, attacked Kevin and Leanne with a machete as they waited inside the office of a Public Storage facility. Kevin sustained wounds to his torso, while Leanne sustained wounds to her head and body.