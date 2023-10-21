AMIR WEITMANN GOES BOZO BERSERKO ON RT ☢️🚀🏥💥🤬🤣 OVER CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL BOMBING

Source: https://poa.st/@jjetty/posts/Aayfudp8VHRjBm6jGy by way of the ThinkTank 🪖





https://www.anews.com.tr/middle-east/2023/10/19/netanyahu-aide-threatens-russia-on-rt-broadcast-vows-to-pay-moscow-off





During a live broadcast on Russia's state-run RT News network, Amir Weitmann, a member of Israel's Likud Party, strongly condemned Russia, stating: ''We're gonna finish this war, we're going to win because we're stronger. After this, Russia will pay the price, believe me, Russia will pay the price.''





Blaming Russia for allegedly "supporting the genocide of the Jews in Israel," he added: "Russia is supporting the enemies of Israel. Russia is supporting Nazi people who want to commit genocide on us, and Russia will pay the price. We are going to finish with these Nazis, we're going to win this war, we're not forgetting what you are doing, we will come, we will make sure that Ukraine wins, we will make sure that you pay the price for what you have done."





https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/israeli-official-warns-russia-you-will-pay-for-backing-hamas/





A senior member of Israel’s ruling Likud Party appeared on the Russian government’s English-language mouthpiece RT (formerly Russia Today) and threatened Moscow over its support for Hamas and the enemies of the Jewish state.





Amir Weitmann is the head of the Likud’s libertarian caucus and reportedly a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





In his interview on RT, Weitmann did not mince words.





The incredulous anchor shot back: “Russia will pay?!”





Weitmann went on to explain why and how:





The full video can only be viewed on YouTube since it contains sensitive images.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7eHvIAgsa8