How Father Altman got President Trump the statue of Saint Michael

How Father Altman got President TrumpIn an exclusive interview with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, independent Hollywood producer, philanthropist and former NBC war correspondent Oscar Delgado shares the compelling story of the role he played in Father James Altman’s delivering of a Saint Michael the Archangel statue to President Donald Trump.
While an excellent and inspiring sequence of events in itself, the statue, which ended up not only on Trump’s desk but also later at his bedside, seems even more providential considering the recent attempt on the former president’s life.
Tune in for this special program. the statue of Saint Michael
---------The Grotto Church of Saint Michael
