WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Chauvin Attacker, FBI Informant & Cartel Member Speaks Out w/ Maryam Henein

Journalist Maryam Henein joins the program to share her worldwide exclusive with the FBI informant John Turscak. He was also a cartel member and the man who stabbed Derrick Chauvin in prison. She explains why he was an informant and why he tried to kill Derrick Chauvin. She also explains why she was given his story when the mainstream media, such as 60 Minutes, CNN and others, were all trying to get his story. You can support Maryam and her professional journalism at https://MaryamHenein.Substack.com

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

