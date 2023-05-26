NEWSFLASH from Rob Roos MEP (Member European Parliament) on WHO Pandemic Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH or DOWNLOAD VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/SdPZVSnv_8Q
This is a member of parliament from the Netherlands about a global agreement that will affect the world -- including the U.S. The World Health Organization will now determine pandemic rules for ALL countries. Our national sovereignty will be annulled.