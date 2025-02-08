TCR#1109 STEVEN D KELLEY #422 Steven´s Cats

@TCRSHOW, Feb. 7th, 2025: @SDK Gaza, Israel, Special Cat Jan. 1st Hospice, Cats´ life-span: 15 years. Universe sees it all. Unconditional Love. Trump´s Insignificance. 50 Trumpers gone, bye, bye, @USAAIDAGENCY gone @OccupyTheGetty @UnconditionalLove @Compassion @ServiceToOthers @Mortality, @Whom you´ve served @OTG Mission @OTGCause @TelegramGroup @OTGStickers, Thank you, Jessica.





The new names that have come up:

- August Atelier Getty

- Nat Getty

- Ivy Getty

- Isabelle Getty

- Rosetta Getty

- Balthazar Getty

- June Getty

-Violet Getty





All have Insta. Ones yet to find:

- Julius

- Joseph

- Caleb

- Andrew

- Robert Maximillian

- conrad

- Marie Theresa









A network of tunnels and underground militarized bunker facilities.

●

Former CIA/NSA Contractor

Whistle Blower

Steven D. Kelley

Informs us The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, is a National Security Agency (NSA) Base.





The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.





These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

●

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

●

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com

http://stevendkelley2024.com

...