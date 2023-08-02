The "Scientific Journals" paid by Big Pharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Tommy's PodCast I expose the corrupt scientific literature, with "science editors" who write editorials discrediting the work of actual scientists!JAMA, Nature, Elsevier, The New England Journal of Medicine, etc.
Full replay: https://tinyurl.com/TPCDrJudyMikovitsJul31
My books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books