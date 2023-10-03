Lesson 1: God’s Mission to Us: Part 1

Memory Text: “Then the Lord God called Adam and said to him, ‘Where are you?’ ” (Genesis 3:9, NKJV).

Mission finds its origin and purpose only in God. This mission did not begin with Abram’s call Exodus (Exod. 12:31–42). It did not begin even with Jesus (Gen. 12:1–4) or with the Christ on the earth (Matt. 1:18–25) or with Paul’s missionary journeys (Acts 13:4–14:26). This mission began with God Himself, when He brought the universe into existence and later created humanity (Gen. 1:26, 27).

In the Scriptures, we see a God who intentionally reaches out and desires to be with His children. From the beginning, He establishes a relationship with Adam and Eve. Even after sin enters, He continues His mission, but now it is to reestablish His relationship with humanity. In the end, God’s mission will be accomplished (Revelation 21, 22), which is why we should be motivated in the work of proclaiming the eternal gospel to the world (Rev. 14:6, 7).

The foundation of any mission endeavor, therefore, must be centered on a relationship with the Creator and with the proper understanding of His missionary nature and character. But before we understand the mission of God, it is essential to better understand the God of mission.

