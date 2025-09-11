CHP Talks: Pastor Steve Bainbridge—Abolishing Abortion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 11, 2025: My guest this week is Pastor Steve Bainbridge, lead pastor at The Mill Christian Fellowship in Mississauga. His church will be the location of the Maple Abolition Conference Sept. 18 to 20. Numerous speakers—including Laura Klassen (Choice42)—will be addressing the issue of ending abortion in Canada. Pastor Matthew Trewhella will be speaking on the topic of the responsibility of “lesser magistrates” to confront evil in high places. We encourage all our viewers and listeners within driving distance to consider attending and participating in this important discussion.
Learn more and register (free) at: https://www.mapleabolition.ca/en
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/