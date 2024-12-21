BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole Shanahan @AmericaFest: Fertility Crisis Path to Extinction
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

As I said, vaccination is not immunization, it's extermination and sterelization. (Dr. Judy)

Nicole Shanahan: … There's a biological fact that we can no longer ignore anymore. A species that is unable to reproduce naturally is on a path to extinction. This isn’t an exageration. This is actually literally within the definition of extinction.

In South Korea, the birth rate is .72 children per women in the UK, 1.5 children, in the United States we hit a historic low of 1.6 births per women. This is below the replacement level. That means a path towards extinction. The fertility crisis is hand in hand with a surge in chronic illness. United States $15,000 per person a year in health care expenses, and yet we're 49 in life expectancy! doesn't reconcile. Where is that money going? …

Nicole Shanahan - 12/20/2024

AmericaFest Day 2 https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1870185674072043693 (Nicole’s speech starts at 1h10)

Keywords
healthnewstruthkennedyreproductive healthfertilityamerica festmahanicole shanghan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy