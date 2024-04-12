RUSSIAN T72B KILLS ABRAMS IN UKRAINE - THE FIRST TANK ON TANK KILL OF AN ABRAMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official number of Abrams sent to Ukraine is 31 ( I think its 50+/-) but based on that ONE HALF have been damaged or destroyed as of this posting!! A sad showing of our "best", keep in mind these are not our first string models and UK crews are far below our training level. I recreate the kill here. No combat after, Sorry ran short on time.