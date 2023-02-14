BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secret efforts to BLACKLIST conservative voices EXPOSED
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
102 views • 02/14/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 13, 2023


Moves to silence conservative voices in America are only becoming more intense. Gabe Kaminsky, Investigative Reporter for the Washington Examiner, joins Glenn to detail how his team has uncovered yet another, large-scale effort to shut down free speech. In this clip, Kaminsky describes how the Global Disinformation Index — which has received funding from the U.S. government — is sending advertising companies ‘blacklists’ which are, unsurprisingly, compiled of several right-of-center news outlets (GlennBeck.com and TheBlaze.com included)…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHbVg1lLzVs

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcurrent eventsconservativeglenn beckblacklistvoicesexposing evilgabe kaminskysecret effortsglobal disinformation indexfunded by us govtadvertising companies
