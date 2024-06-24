VACCINE RELATED TURBO AGING AND CANCER 🤡🗺 THIS IS COVIDIOCRACY

COULDN'T POST THIS HERE: ALBERT 'BULLFROG TROAT' BOURLA NEVER TOOK 💉😷☠⚰ THE COVIDIOCRACY COCKTAIL

VfB asks that you recall the Deagel forecast, which was recently removed; it posited that there would be a mass die-off around 2024-2025, attributed mainly to 'emigration and fiscal policy realities'...but that was either a hedge or an absolute obfuscation of something of which he had foreknowledge





On May 16, 2020, VfB posted his theory of the coming multi pronged attack called the COVID p[l]andemic; the first evidence of this coming in on late October, 2019. It included research and information from Jim Stone, his last blog posting blowing the hoax of the Lahaina fires being a natural event.





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯





The (((hbm))) conspired to create a remote control mechanism and time bomb, dissolved it and dispersed it into the air, the water and the food, with the final part of the catalyst to be injected; just recall Batman Begins in regards to the binary compounds; Nolan uses the concept in all 3 films - in addition, the scene in STALAG 17 where Dunbar explains the 'time bomb' made from a lit match placed into a book of matches and placed onto an ammunition train.





THE BASTARDS ARE MURDERING YOU AND NOT ONLY ARE YOU LINING UP, YOU'RE BRINGING YOUR CHILDREN ALONG!





Our thumbnail today is brought to you by Lead Stories, whom apparently are no fans of The People's Voice, as you'll see below:





'Contagious' and 'It's Behaving Like a Bioweapon'





Despite appearing prominently in the headline of The People's Voice article, the word "contagious" and the quote "It's behaving like a bioweapon" are scarcely seen in the story itself. No one in the article says the bioweapon quote. It only shows up in the headline. "Contagious" only appears in the headline and the first line of story.





COVID vaccines don't spread from person to person. They're not "contagious" or "behaving like a bioweapon" as The People's Voice article suggests, moving from one human being to another. The concept is referred to as vaccine-shedding. It circulates often enough in anti-vaccine and vaccine-hesitant circles that the CDC has included it among its list of "Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines." The page on the CDC website reads:





MYTH: COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States shed or release their components.





FACT: Vaccine shedding is the release or discharge of any of the vaccine components in or outside of the body and can only occur when a vaccine contains a live weakened version of the virus.





None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus. mRNA and viral vector vaccines are the two types of currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines available.





Pfizer





In an email dated August 17, 2023, to Lead Stories, Pfizer, one of the makers of the COVID vaccine, provided the following response to The People's Voice story. It said:





Cancer has not been identified as a signal or a risk of the vaccine.





The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is a synthetic mRNA vaccine and does not contain any virus particles. Because there is no virus produced in the body, no shedding occurs within the human body. The vaccine cannot be inhaled via shedding and can only enter the human body through an administered dose.





About The People's Voice





The People's Voice is among the most prolific online publishers of fake news. It started as YourNewsWire in 2014 and rebranded as NewsPunch in 2017. NewsPunch has published numerous fake news articles in the past, so anything it publishes should be taken with a large grain of salt. Its Facebook page, "The People's Voice," lost its verification checkmark, according to a 2018 report from Media Matters For America.





