Joe's (my) SU PreRecorded Apology Video (Human, frail, flawed, mistakes, falling-short)

Hey gang - some of you MAY NOT KNOW but I am #JOKEsterJOE (and at times on purpose #SHOCKcaster Joe) on Savaged Unfiltered... indeed an UNFILTERED kind of Show... BUT during hours and hours of air-time sometimes something may NOT GO AS DESIRED..... Hence the following....





Hello JOKEsterJOE and SHOCKCASTER on/with Savaged Unfiltered here. And while at times I may purposefully, willfully, say something to be SHOCKING and/or get a "Rise" out of People as part of my SHOCKCASTER persona -- I am Human and can/do at times make mistakes, can/may CROSS A LINE, and want to own up to such if/when/where I do. The other day on SU was one of those mistakes. I therefore Recorded this Official Apology. Though you all know I do NOT do the "PC" thing (as what I call "Pathetical Corruptness") I do recognize there are indeed still some words/phrases (unless in carefully crafted CONTEXT and for meaning/effect, that of course some will then still try distort and twist out of overall context/meaning/intent) to NOT USE! It is called: just trying to be a Nice (to those other NICE Humans), Reasonable (to/for other "reasonable" Humans), flawed/frail HUMAN but trying to get along with MOST (but, No, not all, as you'll hear in the Apology Recording, want to be clear, concise, unambiguous to whom Apology applies there-in). We have to "Say What We Mean" and "Mean What We Say" and IF/when/where we SCREW UP and something gets said not-intended, own it, Apologize for it - as I hope you'll review in this Video and accept my Sincere Apology. I will try to be a better Human going forward (except, of course, those times I am PURPOSEFULLY engaging in as Limbaugh said: demonstrating absurdity with absurdity - with intent to play the SHOCKCASTER "part" (again, CONTEXT and INTENT matters)).



Let me further add, not stated in Video, and I know some will try DISTORT context of... When I use that other word I am NOT painting all in DUMBocrat Party with broad-brush but indeed about a sub-set of People. Many Classical-Liberals unfortunately USEFUL-IDOTS to/for Left too often but like Leo Terrell, Brandon, Straka, Candace Owens, Tammy Bruce, and on and on, show can AWAKEN from the Left Indoctrinated WOKE Stupor. MLK Jr style, yes while may be part at times of sub-groups, all INDIVIDUALS and CONTENT OF CHARACTER as an Individual bottom-line matters NOT "Collectivist Group" Left wants demand all must think alike in their said BOX insist YOU/whomever may belong in according to their Marxist Collectivist mindset.





#JOKEsterJOE on Savaged Unfiltered

(way more toned down on/at) Host of ChristiTutionalist TM Politics

