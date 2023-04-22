BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Rogan SHOCKED By Josh Sigurdson's Journey To The Richat Structure! - Was It Atlantis?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 04/22/2023

World Alternative Media


April 21, 2023


SUBSCRIBE to Ancient Wonders HERE:https://www.youtube.com/@ancientwonders1929



GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:


https://heavensharvest.com/


USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!



On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Jimmy Corsetti of Bright Insight and Ben of UnchartedX gave shoutouts to Josh Sigurdson for his 2019 trek to The Richat Structure in Mauritania in search for Atlantis.


When Joe Rogan heard about the efforts and dangers of the journey, he was shocked.


Here is a quick mashup of the conversation.



Stay tuned for more!



OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:


https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/



See our EPICFUNDME HERE:


https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media



JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:


https://www.iambanned.com/



FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:


https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media



FIND OUR CoinTree page here:


https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson



JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:


https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media


We will soon be doing subscriber only content!



Follow us on Twitter here:


https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia



Help keep independent media alive!



Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!


https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072



BITCOIN ADDRESS:


18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU




Ancient Wonders


2023


Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/1b4f7a5c-c633-4208-a77b-89db7de72e30


Keywords
atlantisjourneyjoe roganjosh sigurdsonrichat structureworld alternative mediashockedwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy