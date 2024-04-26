The US-backed Mobs Fighting Georgia's Foreign Agent Bill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Article "Georgia Fight Against US Subversion & its Implications Worldwide" link: https://journal-neo.su/2024/04/22/georgia-fight-against-us-subversion-its-implications-worldwide/
- Georgia's foreign agent law is based on the US' own Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA);
- Despite this, the US State Department opposes attempts by Georgia to protect itself from admitted US interference within its internal political affairs;
- The US has successfully coerced other nations into abandoning similar legislation;
- Georgia has already suffered immensely from US political capture;
References:
NED Exposed by Russian Prank Call
The New Atlas - NED Zoom Meeting Goes BAD! US Subversion Exposed… (May 2021):
• NED Zoom Meeting Goes BAD! US Subversion Exposed...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrpyD-A1Knc
Mirrored - The New Atlas
