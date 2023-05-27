© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i118ae76c
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
Stephen Wynn and Elliott Broidy took tens of millions of dollars from the CCP. They traveled to China to meet with the CCP‘s head of the CIA and to discuss their secret plan to return CCP enemy number one, MIles Guo, to China.
Stephen Wynn和Elliott Broidy从中共那里拿走了数千万美元。他们来到中国，与中共的像中央情报局的负责人会面，讨论他们将中共头号敌人郭文贵先生送回中国的秘密计划。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese