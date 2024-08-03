JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT NEW ZEALAND COULDN'T GET ANY MORE INSANE...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When I first saw this I thought it was a joke. Nope. I don't think it is. Get out or don't ever go. I wonder when this plan gets unveiled here.
Sources
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1819526425072095445
https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/publications/interim_nz_pandemic_plan_v2.pdf
Clip: Stranger Things season 4
Music: I can't remember. Maybe nightmare on elm street main theme?
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/