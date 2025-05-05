Mike Shelby: Fortress America, Civil War 2.0, & World War 3.0?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Shelby of Gray Zone Research and Early Warning Network discusses the current domestic and global situation, describing it as a time of generational change and concern. Shelby warns of potential low intensity conflict, such as violent social movements, terrorism, and color revolutions, rather than a conventional civil war in the U.S. He comments on the decline of Pax Americana, the new restructuring toward a Fortress America, and the ongoing conflict with China. He offers some excellent advice on weathering the storm.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Gray Zone Research https://grayzoneresearch.substack.com
Early Warning Network https://www.earlywarningnetwork.com
About Mike Shelby
Mike is a former Intelligence NCO and contractor with overseas deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He covers civil unrest and low intensity conflict.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)