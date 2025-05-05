BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mike Shelby: Fortress America, Civil War 2.0, & World War 3.0?
Geopolitics & Empire
278 views • 4 months ago

Mike Shelby of Gray Zone Research and Early Warning Network discusses the current domestic and global situation, describing it as a time of generational change and concern. Shelby warns of potential low intensity conflict, such as violent social movements, terrorism, and color revolutions, rather than a conventional civil war in the U.S. He comments on the decline of Pax Americana, the new restructuring toward a Fortress America, and the ongoing conflict with China. He offers some excellent advice on weathering the storm.


Websites

Gray Zone Research https://grayzoneresearch.substack.com

Early Warning Network https://www.earlywarningnetwork.com

X https://x.com/grayzoneintel


About Mike Shelby

Mike is a former Intelligence NCO and contractor with overseas deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He covers civil unrest and low intensity conflict.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

trumpbitcoindemocratspreppingrepublicansmexicochinaww3tariffsmagathe leftcartelscivil war 2survivalismbessentfortress america
