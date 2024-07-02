BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Jones Full Show 2/7/24 World Braces for Release of Tucker Carlson Putin Interview
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1106 followers
148 views • 02/08/2024

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: World Braces for Release of Tucker Carlson Interview as Deep State Accelerates War on Press — FULL SHOW 2/7/24
The “Myrotvorets” kill list believed to be the product of the Ukraine Center for Countering Disinformation appears to have added Carlson on Tuesday shortly after he confirmed securing an interview with Putin. Lauren Witzke joins Alex Jones in-studio to cover the waterfront. Also, Drew Hernandez joins to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin as well as his latest reports from the southern border in California. Jason Bermas hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersvivek ramaswamy
