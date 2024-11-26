BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GMO ADVOCATE SAYS THAT GLYPHOSATE IS SAFE 💦 🤣 REFUSES TO TAKE A SIP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • 6 months ago

Our air, our water and our food has been weaponized against us


GMO Advocate says that Glyphosate is Safe and then Refuses to take a Sip 💦 🤣


The most glyphosate-contaminated products were:


Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch (833 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Maple Brown Sugar (566 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola Cups, Almond Butter (529 ppb)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios (400 ppb)

Nature Valley Baked Oat Bites (389 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats and Honey (320 ppb)

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Peanut Butter (312 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola Cups, Peanut Butter Chocolate (297 ppb)

Nature Valley Fruit & Nut Chewy Trail Mix Granola Bars, Dark Chocolate Cherry (275 ppb)

Nature Valley Protein Granola, Oats and Dark Chocolate (261 ppb)

Multi Grain Cheerios (216 ppb)

Nature Valley Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares, Blueberry (206 ppb)

Fiber One Soft-Baked Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin (204 ppb)

Nature Valley Granola, Peanut Butter Creamy & Crunchy (198 ppb)

Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter (194 ppb)


TG: SEE|Secret History


Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1860967946274640023


Thumbnail: https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/gmo-advocate-says-monsanto-herbicide-safe-to-drink-then-runs-aw_n_6959300


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/

Keywords
glyphosatepoisonmulti pronged offensivegmo advocate dr patrick mooreroundup pesticide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy