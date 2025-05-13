BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Uncovering the Truth: Election Interference, Executive Orders, and the Fight for America's Future
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
45 views • 4 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


Dive into a revealing transcript that exposes claims of election interference, executive orders, and behind-the-scenes actions shaping America's political landscape. From discussions about stolen elections and hand-count paper ballots to the role of key figures like Tulsi Gabbard and the implications of Executive Order 13848, this content sheds light on controversial assertions and the alleged efforts to hold perpetrators accountable. Explore the narrative of a nation at war with hidden truths and the call for unity in uncovering these revelations. Subscribe for exclusive insights and resources to stay informed in these turbulent times.


Stay informed and empowered—subscribe for free at Jon Michael Chambers' website to access exclusive content and resources. Join the movement to reclaim truth and justice.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep stateelection interferencetulsi gabbardgovernment corruptionexecutive orderselection fraudpaper ballotstruth movementstolen electioneo 13848hidden truthsnational crisispolitical accountabilityvoting securityexclusive insightshand-count auditjustice campaignunity callpolitical revelationsamerica awakening
