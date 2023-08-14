BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP promises that the Mexican drug cartels will receive the money within 2 to 3 hours after each transaction
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
100 views • 08/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2o4sij7a27

WHISTLE BLOWERS 8.12.23 @12pm: The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Money Laundering (EP9 of MH370 series)

The CCP promises that the Mexican drug cartels will receive the money within 2 to t3 hours after each transaction. The drug cartels only need to pay a 2% commission, and were promised that if the money is lost, the CCP will make it up for them. Compared to the traditional method of laundering money used by the Colombian drug cartels, there were no guarantees, money is often lost, and commissions are high.

中共承诺墨西哥贩毒集团在每笔生意后可以在两三个小时内收到钱，毒贩只需付2%的佣金，并保证如果钱有丢失，中共会补回毒枭的损失的现金，比较一下传统的，使用哥伦比亚贩毒集团洗钱的方法，不但没有保证，钱经常被丢失，佣金还很高。但是中共的这种生意模式从逻辑上来讲完全说不通。

#LFATV #NFSC #TakeDownTheCCP


