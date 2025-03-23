Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 22 March 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Grunovka, Loknya, Sadki, and Turya (Sumy region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and six artillery guns.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Cherneshchina, Andreyevka (Kharkov region), Novomikhaylovka, and Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including two Western-made ones. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades near Aleksandropol, Novaya Poltavka, Seversk, Katerinovka, and Ivanopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 315 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, four artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Troitsky, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

↗️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 500 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade, one airmobile brigade, and one jaeger brigade of the AFU near Otradnoye, Fedorovka, and Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

📍 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU near Pridneprovskoye, Antonovka (Kherson region), and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and one ammunition depot.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots as well as clusters of the enemy's manpower and military hardware in 135 areas.

📶 Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, five JDAM guided aerial bombs and five HIMARS MLRS projectiles made by the U.S. as well as 142 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️659 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️47,861 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,437 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,530 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️22,808 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️33,243 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry