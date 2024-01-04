Create New Account
Epstein: Scratching The Surface
Son of the Republic
Access & Information

* This is a national security nightmare.

* “Clinton likes them young.”

* Who else is implicated?

* The ‘expert’ class is stupid — and has totally betrayed you.

* Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.


• READ: Court Listener


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 4 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v452wkf-the-epstein-files-reveal-the-shocking-truth-ep.-2158-01042024.html

bill clintoncover-uphuman traffickingpedophiliadeep statedan bonginocabalchild traffickingidiocracypedophileswampstupidityjeffrey epsteinlolita expressinfiltrationsex traffickingideologysubversionbetrayalblackmailghislaine maxwellepstein islanduseful idiotintelligence operationflight log

