Refrigerator energy saving tip

In the future if you are lucky you’ll be living off grid with solar power. Why lucky? Cause it’s very likely the main power grid will be wildly expensive, unreliable, and or may not be available at all. Oh! our aging vulnerable infrastructure.
When you start living from your own off grid system you’ll become very aware of the power you use. This video has a quick tip to help cut down the wattage used by your fridge.