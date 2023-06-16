Signs of the end times: US state of Utah bans the King James Bible!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 10, 2023.



A school district in the US state of Utah has banned the King James Bible in primary schools for "vulgarity and violence". The decision to remove the book was made by the Davis School District, located north of Salt Lake City, after a parent complained that the book has material unsuitable for children.



Article: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/utah-school-bable-banned-library-b2350640.html



This points to Isaiah 5:20 which says: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!



There will come a time where people will be seeking the written word of God, the Bible, but it shall not be available to them. Amos 8:11-12, says: Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord: And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it.



With all that is going on in the world, please take the time to read the Bible, the King James Bible. Take 5 minutes per day, 10 minutes per day and then, you’ll realize that you will want to read the Bible on a daily basis because through the Bible, God reveals His plan of salvation through His holy Son, Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua; His gospel of the kingdom of God; the forgiveness of sins; His call to the true worship of God and to abide in the righteousness of Christ.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].