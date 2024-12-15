BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oracle reading recorded December 15, 2024
LightcodeA
LightcodeA
30 views • 6 months ago

There is a continued theme of inner balancing on a collective level. Heart awareness and conscious cultivation of unconditional love is key. Those whose hearts are open and rooted in unconditional love are the best vibrational match for higher vibrations being shared with the planet at this time. Star nations & inner dimension beings are assisting us as we expand our capacity for light. Distractions & distortions of narratives are a theme in the circus due to forces who benefit from us being divided and distracted.

We must choose to overcome challenges by making peace with what arises in both stillness & movement as we embody a wider bandwidth of light. Inner balance requires us to have capacity for beingness, awareness & discernment.

Growth invites us to remember what we experience as a challenge is here to strengthen and empower us. Perspective is key. As long as we remember to respect the lessons and gems born through each unique challenge. All life is receiving activating lightwaves at this time. Our unique gifts are being activated and birthed. This reminds us of our ability to lead from divine authority which is increases for all those connected to the life fields rooted in embodied compassion, mercy and love. We are being encouraged to strengthen our energetic field as we expand & prepare to receive more light. 

-LightcodeA

Reserving all rights to images, biometric data, voice, written and visual as well as intellectual property shared on this channel. If anyone chooses to reference this please credit the info. All rights reserved 2024.

Keywords
siriusheartfull moonunconditional lovewell beingoracle readingstar nations and inner world beings
