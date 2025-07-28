Israel blocks 52 TONS of Western aid rotting on Gaza border - French FM Barrot to Face the Nation

Warn of dying infants, moral collapse, and ‘damage that cannot be healed’

Israel blocks 52 TONS of Western aid rotting on Gaza border — French FM Barrot on Sunday's 'Face the Nation'.

