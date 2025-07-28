Israel blocks 52 TONS of Western aid rotting on Gaza border - French FM Barrot to Face the Nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel blocks 52 TONS of Western aid rotting on Gaza border — French FM Barrot on Sunday's 'Face the Nation'.
Adding:
Heads of Israel’s top universities urge Netanyahu to act on Gaza hunger — JP
Warn of dying infants, moral collapse, and ‘damage that cannot be healed’
‘We have a duty... to prevent cruel, indiscriminate harm’