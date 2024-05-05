How the Christian Sunday Was Born From Passover | Explained in Under 5 Minutes

Essential Reading

1) “Ecclesiastical History” by Eusebius

(If the exact page doesn’t load, use the “Search Inside” feature on the left, enter the relevant page number, and then select that page number from the results to view.)



- Book 3 Ch.31.1-4 (pg. 96) (highlighting preeminence of John and Polycrates)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/96/mode/1up

- Book 4 Ch.14.1-5 (pg. 120) (highlighting preeminence of Polycarp, who carried the “true doctrine”)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/120/mode/1up

- Book 4 Ch.26.3 (pg. 138) (on the earlier “proper time” of Passover, vs. improper)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/138/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.24.1-8 (pg. 182) (Polycrates rebukes Victor)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/182/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.24 9-18 (pg.183) (Polycrates’ rebuke cont’d, and Irenaeus’ mediation and historical insight)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/183/mode/1up

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/184/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.23.1-4 (pg. 181) (summary of controversy and ecclesiastical decree, per Eusebius’ later view)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/181/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.25.1 (pg. 184) (further notes on outcome)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/184/mode/1up





2) “A Historical View of the Council of Nice” by Isaac Boyle, page 522-523 of 564 (PDF)

https://dn790000.ca.archive.org/0/items/ecclesiasticalhi00euse/ecclesiasticalhi00euse.pdf





3) On Justin Martyr: “The History of the Church of Christ”, Century 2, Joseph Milner (1794), ch.3

4) On Justin Martyr: “Justin Martyr’s Sunday Worship Statement: A Forged Appendix”, William H. Shae





Video Links

“A Critical Examination of the Writings of Church Fathers and the Sunday Lord's Day Fraud”

https://www.brighteon.com/c21f7aaf-d452-431d-bd97-bb9c4ea7333f





“Passover: What Happened to It, and When Do I Celebrate It?”

https://www.brighteon.com/d9bd5679-9e68-437f-993b-99a5727b5a43





“Jesus Christ, Lord of the Sabbath”

https://www.brighteon.com/125a1459-ff38-4192-905c-093ad61c4e41





“Old Bibles Testify of the Sabbath Resurrection | Wake Up to the Truth!”

https://www.brighteon.com/aeb2d81b-e6f1-4b8f-bc31-50638c2499c6