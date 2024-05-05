BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the Christian Sunday Was Born From Passover | Explained in Under 5 Minutes
Essential Christian Truths
Essential Christian Truths
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 12 months ago

Essential Reading

1) “Ecclesiastical History” by Eusebius

(If the exact page doesn’t load, use the “Search Inside” feature on the left, enter the relevant page number, and then select that page number from the results to view.)

- Book 3 Ch.31.1-4 (pg. 96) (highlighting preeminence of John and Polycrates)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/96/mode/1up

- Book 4 Ch.14.1-5 (pg. 120) (highlighting preeminence of Polycarp, who carried the “true doctrine”)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/120/mode/1up

- Book 4 Ch.26.3 (pg. 138) (on the earlier “proper time” of Passover, vs. improper)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/138/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.24.1-8 (pg. 182) (Polycrates rebukes Victor)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/182/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.24 9-18 (pg.183) (Polycrates’ rebuke cont’d, and Irenaeus’ mediation and historical insight)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/183/mode/1up

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/184/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.23.1-4 (pg. 181) (summary of controversy and ecclesiastical decree, per Eusebius’ later view)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/181/mode/1up

- Book 5 Ch.25.1 (pg. 184) (further notes on outcome)

https://archive.org/details/eusebiusecclesia0000euse_v9k8/page/184/mode/1up


2) “A Historical View of the Council of Nice” by Isaac Boyle, page 522-523 of 564 (PDF)

https://dn790000.ca.archive.org/0/items/ecclesiasticalhi00euse/ecclesiasticalhi00euse.pdf


3) On Justin Martyr: “The History of the Church of Christ”, Century 2, Joseph Milner (1794), ch.3

4) On Justin Martyr: “Justin Martyr’s Sunday Worship Statement: A Forged Appendix”, William H. Shae


Video Links

“A Critical Examination of the Writings of Church Fathers and the Sunday Lord's Day Fraud”

https://www.brighteon.com/c21f7aaf-d452-431d-bd97-bb9c4ea7333f


“Passover: What Happened to It, and When Do I Celebrate It?”

https://www.brighteon.com/d9bd5679-9e68-437f-993b-99a5727b5a43


“Jesus Christ, Lord of the Sabbath”

https://www.brighteon.com/125a1459-ff38-4192-905c-093ad61c4e41


“Old Bibles Testify of the Sabbath Resurrection | Wake Up to the Truth!”

https://www.brighteon.com/aeb2d81b-e6f1-4b8f-bc31-50638c2499c6

Keywords
controversyeastersundaypassoverlords daypolycarpvictorpaschasoterschismeusebiusresurrection daypaschalquartodecimanbar kokhbaroman-jewish warsanicetuspolycratesmelito
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy