Elizabeth's Testimony

In this video, Elizabeth, our sister in the faith, gives us her testimony and life's story about her struggles growing up in a broken family, and her battles with pride, a broken marriage, unforgiveness, and health problems among other things she has experienced which have ultimately made her the woman she is today. She speaks of how God was with her and helped her even when she did not realize he was there. Her hope is that her story will inspire others in their walk with God, and perhaps motivate them to seek God and also give their testimonies some day as well.