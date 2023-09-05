The Reckoning

May 23rd, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle warns us that there will be another biological weapon in the near future and urges us to obey Christ; are you truly a disciple of God's word? To believe in God means that we obey Him and take ownership of our spiritual responsibilities as described in the parable of the talents. Do not toe close to the spiritual edge!

Belief = OBEY





Subscribe to my campaign channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmh0C-1XAyvthMXQB3wt_Fg





Video shown in service:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssTk26BqJoU