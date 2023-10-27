© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart | Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Federal Office Building on Capitol Hill
Footage from Wednesday by IfNotNow, an American-Jewish organization that supports Palestine, shows members of the organization occupying and staging a sit-in in the Raymond House Office Building in Washington, DC. Protesters demanded that prominent Democrat senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, as well as representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark act for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.