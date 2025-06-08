Ep. 1845: The Truth About Fort Knox & Free Palestine as Antisemitism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a brief rant & narrated these articles:
* The Truth About Fort Knox and Gold Leasing
https://dailyreckoning.com/the-truth-about-fort-knox-and-gold-leasing/
* GOP Rep Introduces Resolution Labeling ‘Free Palestine’ Slogan as ‘Anti-Semitism’
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/06/gop-rep-introduces-resolution-labeling-free-palestine-slogan-as-anti-semitism/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
#DonaldTrump #ElonMusk #FreePalesitne #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance