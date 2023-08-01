© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn | The Administer That Is Running The White House Is Not Joe Biden.
This clip is from Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show:
The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset
Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler
READ HR-2640 HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2640