Neuralink | Thousands Lining Up To Have Brain Chips Implanted!!! | Revelation 18:22-23 | "Thy merchants were the great men of the earth; by thy sorceries were all nations deceived." + Remnant Church Updates from Pastor Leon Benjamin

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950