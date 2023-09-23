[Session 03] Ten Signs Jesus Said Would Lead Up to the End of This Age [His Second Coming]

This session discusses ten of Jesus' prophecies...those that he said would lead up to the end of the age". Here they are listed...

8. Christ’s followers will be persecuted and killed--hated by all people groups. V9

9. Many of Christ’s followers will stop believing and turn on each other. V10

10. Many false prophets will appear and deceive many. V11

11. The love of many will grow cold as wickedness increases. V12

12. The Gospel will be preached to all people groups. V14

13. The abomination [the lawless one] will stand in the holy place--the temple. V15

14. There will be great distress in Jerusalem/Judea…VV16-22

15. False Christs and prophets will perform great signs and miracles, and deceive the elect. V24

16. [Note “after” in V29] There will be terrifying, catastrophic events in the heavens after those days! V29

17. On the earth, there will be roaring/tossing of the sea that will causes alarm [death from fear]. Luke 21

18. At that time…the Son of Man will come on the clouds in great power and glory! V30

Matt 24:30-31 30 "At that time the sign of the Son of Man will appear in the sky, and all the nations of the earth will mourn. They will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky, with power and great glory. 31 And he will send his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other. NIV





Seven "Things" Jesus Said Would Happen as The Beginning of Trouble [Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21]

1. Not one stone will be left on another stone at The Temple/Matt 24:2

2. Many will claim to be the Messiah…and deceive ma/Matt 24:4

3. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars/Matt 24:6

4. There will be increased conflict between people groups and countries. Matt 24:7

5. There will be famines/Matt 24:7

6. There will be great earthquakes/Matt 24:7

7. There will be disease/Luke 21:11





Review:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!

