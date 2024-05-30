© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Family Visits Mother in Khan Younis Living In Area Destroyed by Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKcEcduwjUo&t
الله نجانا في رفح بأعجوبة😢 رحت زرت امي بعد ما اتفرقنا في النزوح 😔روحت قلبي مكسور💔شوفوا شو صار معنا
God miraculously saved us in Rafah. I went to visit my mother after we were separated in displacement. I left heartbroken. Look what happened to us.