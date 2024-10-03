Live Exclusive With Sarah Westall On The CULT. Trauma Based Mind Control, Mass Formation Psychosis & The Impact On Politics, Cultural & Current Affairs.

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





You guys are going to LOVE Sarah Westall.





I am about halfway through ‘The Rape of The Mind’, a fascinating book written in 1961 by Joost Meerloo. It was highly recommended to me by Michael Yon during a recent show to aid in my understanding of how ritual torture and trauma based mind control can be used to control the thoughts and actions of individuals and (when deployed though mass media) whole populations of people.





Understanding these techniques is absolutely critical for any enlightened citizen in the 21st Century because they are weapons of aggression and oppression. And since 2020, they have been relentlessly deployed in a blitzkrieg of information & psychological warfare which has impacted every aspect of our lives and is shaping our future.





The implications are dire, but there is no need to FEAR because we have protective weapons of our own.





Knowledge and understanding are the primary tools of defense, which is why I am SO honored to introduce Sarah Westall to the SJ audience. Sarah has studied this topic throughout her career in the high-tech industry as a data systems engineer, corporate leader and successful entrepreneur in systems consulting, manufacturing & imports!





These days she is mastering mass communication, organization and political science with a fast growing network for her podcast The Sarah Westall Show! She has covered extensively the disastrous COVID policy response, the devastating human impact and the globalists nasty plans for the future of humanity with MANY of the same guests you have met here on the Shannon Joy Show!





Today we will tackle the hottest headlines while furthering our understanding of ALL they ways the enemy seeks to manipulate!





Show Resources:





Follow Sarah Westall on Twitter: @sarah_westall





Support Sarah Westall’s Independent Network!

https://sarahwestall.com





Read Meerloo’s ‘Rape Of The Mind’

https://www.amazon.com/Rape-Mind-Psychology-Menticide-Brainwashing/dp/1614277877





Watch the Julien Assange Testimony:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ai34Uxnv_4s





