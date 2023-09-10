French President & Globalist WEF Puppet Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people. His popularity is at rock bottom as people wake to the fact he serves his German Chairman Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and not the French People. #France #WEF2030Agenda