Spiritual or Carnal?

February 14th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle gives an important preaching on the power of the Holy Spirit and what it means to crucify the flesh and be led by the Spirit.
"There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit." Romans 8:1