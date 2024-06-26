Weight Loss Paragraph 1 Release Receive Tapping Tuning Meditation with 528 Hz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biofield Clearing Release Receive Tapping Tuning Meditation with 528 Hz Tuning Fork.
The twelfth video in my Biofield Clearing with Tuning Forks for Weight Loss Experiment. For this video I decided to column over a complete paragraph, rather than just a short statement.
Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.
Results Vary.
For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/weight-loss-experiment
Longer versions with membership on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs
Background from https://www.canva.com/