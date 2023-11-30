Jews Gather In Chicago For 1933 Child Sacrifice Ritual

The audio in this clip is bad due to the age of the original film recording, but the visuals tell the story.

Florida Nationalists – Sept 16, 2022

July 3, 1933. Over 100,000 Jews gather at Soldier Field in Chicago to celebrate 3,000 years of Jewish history and nationhood by worshipping a fire-breathing statue of Moloch and feeding it children which we can only hope were not real. The event was called “The Romance of a People.” It was organized by the Zionist Organization of America, sponsored by the Jewish Agency for Palestine, and produced by Meyer Weisgal, with help from Rabbi Solomon Goldman as well as Maurice Samuel, the author of “You Gentiles.”

One of the big speakers at the event was none other than Chaim Weismann, first president of Israel and the guy who alongside Lionel Walter Rothschild authored the Balfour Declaration, which was the agreement that dragged the US into WW1 in exchange for the British stealing Palestine from Ottoman Turkey and allowing Jews to settle there.

Further Info:

https://henrymakow.com/2022/10/1933-chicago---jews-sacrificed.html

Source https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=276887

Video Sourced From:

The Prisoner - On Brighteon

Closing Theme Music:

'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Florida Nationalists, The Prisoner's channel or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc thu23:31